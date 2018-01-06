Johnny Galecki Talks Big Bang Theory End Date (Next Season Is Likely It), 'Delicate' Roseanne Negotiations

A Big Bangers dozen may be it.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena on Saturday, Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki — who serves as an executive producer on the new CBS sitcom Living Biblically (premiering Monday, Feb. 26) — suggested that next season of TV's top-rated, most watched comedy will be the final one.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki told reporters. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

In addition to his ongoing run on Big Bang and his EP work on Biblically, Galecki this spring will also appear in one episode of ABC’s Roseanne nine-episode revival, reprising his role as David Healy.

Galecki said that scheduling played a part in his Roseanne encore being so brief. But the fact that he revisited his role on a rival network’s sitcom at all is not to be taken lightly.

When TVLine asked Galecki if the negotiations for him to be lent out to Roseanne were delicate, he nodded, “‘Delicate’ is a good word for it.

“It was probably most unconformable only to me,” he continued, “because obviously Big Bang is my home and my family. But I probably wouldn’t have been on Big Bang if it hadn’t been for Roseanne. So there were the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.”

And if Roseanne in success is renewed for next season, he hopes to play David a bit more. “If they come back next year to do another eight or nine [episodes], I would love to do more than one [episode].