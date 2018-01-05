FX Sets Premieres for The Americans' Final Season, Atlanta, Getty Saga Trust

Attention, comrades! Elizabeth and Philip Jennings’ final spy mission will get underway in March.

The Americans will return for its sixth and final season on Wednesday, March 28, at 10/9c, FX announced Friday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. The final run of episodes will find the Jennings family in flux: As Paige follows her parents’ professional path, Philip steps back from it a bit. And Henry still doesn’t have a clue what’s going on. In addition, look for a rift in the KGB that may put Elizabeth and her husband on opposing sides.

Earlier in the month, the Donald Glover-led comedy Atlanta will be back on Thursday, March 1, at 10 pm — albeit with a tweaked name: Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

And on Sunday, March 25, FX will debut Trust, its drama series about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty oil fortune heir John Paul Getty III. Newcomer Harris Dickinson will play the scion; the cast also includes Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games films, Dirty Sexy Money), Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry), Michael Esper (Shades of Blue), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy films, The Affair) and Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline).

As previously reported, American Crime Story‘s second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, will get underway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 pm; and Baskets Season 3 will bow on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 10 pm.

