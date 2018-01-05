Riverdale First Look: Archie and Hiram Wrestle for Veronica's Affection

So you want to date Veronica Lodge, huh? Can you handle a headlock?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Riverdale‘s return from winter break (Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c on The CW), including a no-holds-barred wrestling match between Archie and his sweetheart’s dad Hiram in the Jan. 24 episode. Did Archie offend the enigmatic businessman in some way? Nah, he’s just trying out for the Riverdale High wrestling team in a bid to bond with Hiram, who wrestled as a young man. And, as you can see from the photo above, Hiram’s still got a few moves. (Hey, watch the hair!)

Plus, we’ve got a couple of first-look photos from the Riverdale winter premiere, which sees Jughead and his Southside High crew transferring to Riverdale High after their school shuts down. Here’s a glimpse of Jughead and Toni in front of their alma mater, which — judging from the plentiful graffiti and cracked windows — could use a sprucing-up, at the very least:

Click through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — for a sneak peek at Archie in a very revealing wrestling singlet (among other things)