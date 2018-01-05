Ratings: Mom Hits 35-Month Audience High, Will & Grace Slips to Lows

CBS’ Mom this Thursday delivered 10 million viewers and a 1.7 rating, up 12 and 21 percent from its last fresh outing to mark its biggest audience since Feb. 12, 2015, and its best demo number since this past Nov. 23.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Big Bang Theory (16 mil/3.1) rose 13 and 15 percent to deliver a best-since-premiere audience and its best demo number since Oct. 2. Young Sheldon (14.7 mil/2.6) in turn surged from its last outing to also mark a best-since-premiere audience and its best rating since Nov. 23.

Leading out of Mom, Life in Pieces (7.4 mil/1.3) hit a 22-month high in audience while scoring its best rating since Nov. 23. S.W.A.T. (6.2 mil/1.1) ticked up in the demo to match its series high.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Four debuted to 3.7 mil and a 1.2, improving on Gotham/The Orville‘s most recent average by 12 and 26 percent. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “D+.”

NBC | Superstore (3.9 mil/1.1) and Chicago Fire (5.9 mil/1.1) ticked up… The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0) was steady… Great News (2.5 mil/0.6) ticked down from its most recent post-Will & Grace airing… and Will & Grace itself (4.9 mil/1.4) slipped 14 and 12 percent to season lows.

ABC | Truth & Lies: Waco did 5 mil/1.1.

