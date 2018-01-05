Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Mayans MC Ordered to Series at FX — First Photo

FX is moving full steam ahead with Mayans MC, officially ordering the long-in-the-works Sons of Anarchy spinoff to series with a 10-episode order.

As TVLine reported back in July, the original Mayans MC pilot, which was shot last winter, was scrapped for creative reasons. Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher, The Path) was brought in direct a new pilot. Several roles were recast and a handful of new characters were added.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said FX president Nick Grad in a statement. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo, pictured above) fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

The cast also includes Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Sarah Bolger (Once Upon a Time), Richard Cabral (American Crime) and Michael Irby (The Unit).

Mayans MC will premiere later this year.