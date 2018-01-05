Legion Adds Homeland Alum Navid Negahban in Season 2 Villain Recast

Legion‘s “villain of a thousand faces” has a new face… and it’s a familiar one.

The FX superhero drama has cast Homeland veteran Navid Negahban ahead of the upcoming Season 2, creator Noah Hawley announced at Friday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. Negahban will play Ahmal Farouk, aka the Shadow King, the mysterious villain who attached himself to the psyche of lead mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens) last season before being cast out in the finale.

Negahban replaces Said Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman), who was announced as playing Farouk this past summer during Legion‘s Comic-Con panel, and then left the series in November. Season 2 of Legion, with Negahban as Farouk, is slated to premiere in April.

Best known for playing Islamic terrorist Abu Nazir in the first two seasons of Showtime’s Homeland, Negahban’s recent TV credits include Mistresses and The Messengers. He also guest-starred in an episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm this past November.