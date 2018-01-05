David Letterman Netflix Series Gets Premiere Date, Title — Watch Teaser

Some retirees take continuing education classes to keep their minds engaged. Late-night legend David Letterman, however, is going about it a little differently.

“You never know when you might learn something, and that’s what this is about for me,” he says in the newly released teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, a talk-show series that will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 12, Netflix announced Friday. “These are people that I admire.”

The people he refers to include President Barack Obama, 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey, ER alum George Clooney, Jay-Z, Howard Stern and Malala Yousafzai, each of whom will appear in one installment of the six-episode first season. Obama’s episode — which marks the former Commander in Chief’s first talk-show appearance since leaving office — will be released on Jan. 12; subsequent episodes will follow monthly.

In addition to the centerpiece interviews, My Next Guest also will include field segments shot on location that, per an official release, express Letterman’s “curiosity and desire to dig to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.”

Letterman’s Late Night With David Letterman ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993. He then moved to CBS, where The Late Show With David Letterman aired from 1993 to 2015. He was succeeded by Stephen Colbert. Since his departure from the late-night scene, Letterman has stayed pretty much out of public life.