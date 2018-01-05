American Horror Story Season 8 Will Take Place In the Future

The American Horror Story franchise is switching things up and going forward in time.

At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Friday, exec producer Ryan Murphy revealed the first details about AHS Season 8 (set to bow this fall on FX). “It takes place in the future,” he teased. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

Murphy went on to divulge that Season 9 could be the Murder House/Coven crossover he previously hinted at. “We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8],” he said. “That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”