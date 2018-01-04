Ratings: 9-1-1 Tops Night, The X-Files Returns Down, Race Hits 4-Year High

Fox’s 9-1-1 dialed up some good numbers with its Wednesday premiere, delivering a night-leading 1.8 demo rating (to go with 6.8 million total viewers).

TVLine readers gave the Ryan Murphy-produced drama an average grade of “B-.”

Leading into that, The X-Files opened Season 11 with 5.2 mil and a 1.4 (and TVLine reader grade “C+”), down sharply from both Season 10’s Monday average (8.2 mil/2.6) and its finale (7.6 mil/2.4).

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Amazing Race kicked off Season 30 with 7.3 million viewers and a 1.6 rating, marking its best premiere numbers since Season 23 (circa September 2013). Facing stiffer drama competition from Fox, SEAL Team (5.9 mil/0.9) hit and tied series lows. Criminal Minds (5.4 mil/0.9) was steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (6 mil/1.0), SVU (6.3 mil/1.4) and Chicago PD (6.8 mil/1.3) each ticked up.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.8 mil/1.5) and Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1) each dipped, while Modern Family (5.9 mil/1.7) and American Housewife (4.8 mil/1.3) were steady. Match Game‘s Season 3 premiere (3.6 mil/0.9) was up a tenth in the demo from Designated Survivor‘s fall finale (4.4 mil/0.8).

