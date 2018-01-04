The Gifted Renewed for Season 2

Middling ratings, be damned — Fox is unwrapping another season of The Gifted.

The network announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that it has renewed the well-received Marvel drama for a second season. (An episode count has not yet been made available.) The pickup comes on the eve of the series’ two-hour Season 1 finale, which is set to air Monday, Jan. 15 at 8/7c (and delve into the daddy issues dogging Magneto’s daughter Polaris).

Although The Gifted‘s same-day ratings haven’t generated much noise (the first eight of its 10 freshman episodes have averaged 3.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating), Fox points out that the mutant drama averages 8.3 million viewers across multiple platforms, representing a 146 percent increase from live numbers.