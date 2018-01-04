This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Jumps to Brooklyn Nine Nine for Bottle Episode

This is… some cool stunt casting.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is taking a temporary detour to Brooklyn Nine-Nine for what promises to be a memorable outing of the Fox comedy. TVLine has learned that the two-time Emmy winner will guest star as a murder suspect in an episode that revolves entirely around his character’s all-night interrogation by Andy Samberg’s Det. Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt.

Fun fact free of charge: Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by NBC, while NBC’s This Is Us is produced by Fox. (Loosely translated, this piece of stunt casting encountered little-to-no red tape.)

The episode featuring Brown will air during the upcoming second half of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s current fifth season.