Prison Break Update: Fox Boss Confirms Season 6 'In Early Development'

Fox is indeed attempting another Prison Break.

“We are developing a new iteration of Prison Break,” network president Michael Thorn confirmed to reporters Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “It’s in very early stages of development, but we’re really excited about it.”

Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman later revealed that the new season “would not [feature] an entirely new cast,” adding that series creator Paul Scheuring “had an idea for another season. He came in and pitched it. But it’s super early. We haven’t seen any written materials yet.”

The execs’ comments come roughly a month after leading man Dominic Purcell teased that a second revival (aka Season 6) was in the works on social media, and eight months following the conclusion of the initial nine-episode revival.

Co-showrunner Vaun Wilmott previously expressed interest in returning to Prison Break, telling TVLine as recently as May 30 that “ideas are percolating,” and “if the right storyline comes along, I am sure the gang would be back to do it again.”