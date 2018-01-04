Nightflyers Gets Syfy Series Order; Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken to Star

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is officially in business with Syfy, with the basic cabler handing a formal series order to Nightflyers.

Based on the novella of the same name, the series follows “eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer — a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life,” the official logline reads. “But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.”

Boardwalk Empire‘s Gretchen Mol is set to star as Dr. Agatha Matheson. Additional cast members include Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6) as Roy Eris, Sam Strike (EastEnders) as Thale, Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (Fargo) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby) as Auggie.

RELATEDVan Helsing Renewed for Season 3

Jeff Buhler (Jacob’s Ladder) adapted Nightflyers for the small-screen; Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist) will serve as showrunner. What’s more, Netflix, which is co-producing the drama with Universal Cable Productions, will be the exclusive home to the series outside of the United States.