The Mayor Pulled From ABC Schedule

ABC has vetoed future broadcasts of The Mayor.

Previously set to return from the holiday break on Jan. 9 — a conspicuous week later than the rest of ABC’s Tuesday lineup — the freshman comedy now has been pulled from ABC’s schedule “until further notice,” a network rep tells TVLine.

The Mayor will be replaced in Tuesday’s 9:30/8:30 time slot by Modern Family repeats. (Leading out of a fresh black-ish this past Tuesday, a Modern Family rerun drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating vs. The Mayor‘s most recent 2.8 mil/0.8.)

Averaging 2.9 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating through nine of its 13 ordered airings, The Mayor stands as ABC’s least-watched and lowest-rated comedy, placing a firm eighth behind Fresh Off the Boat‘s 4 mil/1.1.