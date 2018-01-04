TVLine Items: Lost Heads to Hulu, Flash Alum's Amazon Comedy Pilot and More

It’s time to go back to the island.

All six seasons of Lost are now available exclusively on Hulu. The ABC drama’s 121 episodes were previously streaming on Netflix.

In November, Hulu acquired the exclusive streaming rights to ABC’s Designated Survivor, as well as the complete seasons of Revenge, Shadowhunters, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Blossom, The Catch, Bunheads, Cougar Town and Perception.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Flash vet Robbie Amell will headline The Office creator Greg Daniels’ Amazon comedy pilot Upload, our sister site Deadline reports. The single-cam project is about a future in which humans are able to “upload” themselves into their preferred choice of afterlife.

* Family Guy will air an extended episode with limited commercials on Sunday, March 11 at 9/8c on Fox.

* Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper will air live State of the Union episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 30, beginning at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.

* Matt Letscher (Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) has nabbed a series-regular role on Season 4 of Narcos as a member of a new team of DEA agents and Colombian police, per Deadline.

* Frank Langella (The Americans) will star opposite Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener in Showtime’s upcoming comedy series Kidding, Deadline reports.

* Debra Winger (The Ranch) has joined the cast of Amazon’s Patriot for Season 2, playing the mother of lead character John Tavner (Michael Dorman).