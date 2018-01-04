Amazon's Just Add Magic: Season 2B Trailer Threatens to Undo Everything

For a show called Just Add Magic, there’s an awful lot of subtraction going on in the Amazon original’s latest trailer.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the back half of the supernatural drama’s second season, which presents its main trio of spell-casting chefs — Kelly (played by Olivia Sanabia), Darbie (Abby Donnelly), and Hannah (Aubrey Miller) — with a mysterious new enemy who threatens to literally erase the magic from their lives.

Solving the mystery of their new foe requires the girls to go undercover, at which point they discover that they’re in more danger than they ever realized.

Just Add Magic returns to Amazon Kids with 13 new episodes on Jan. 19. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.