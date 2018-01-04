Ellen DeGeneres is not familiar with any shadow government looking to take down President Donald Trump. In fact, she’s barely familiar with first son Eric Trump.

“Which one is Eric?” she asked at the top of her latest monologue. “Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah?”

The daytime talk show host was forced to discuss politics after Eric suggested on Tuesday that Twitter wanted him to follow members of an alleged “Deep State,” including former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and, well…

“Apparently I’m part of some secret government conspiracy called the ‘Deep State,'” DeGeneres told her audience. “It’s supposed to be a group of people that… are trying to undermine Donald Trump, which is ridiculous because no one undermines Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.”

DeGeneres then went on to address Eric directly, saying, “I am honored you think I am powerful enough to part of a government conspiracy, [but] I am sorry to disappoint you. I am not part of the ‘Deep State.'” She then explained how it wouldn’t fit into her already hectic schedule: “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. On Wednesday, Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby, so I can’t. I don’t have time.”

