Animaniacs Revival Ordered at Hulu

There’s big news — and then there’s zany-to-the-max news.

Hulu on Thursday confirmed that a “brand-new version” of the classic animated series Animaniacs has received a two-season, straight-to-series order. New episodes will begin rolling out sometime in 2020. Here’s the new series’ official description:

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.

Animaniacs originally aired from 1993 to 1998, premiering on the late Fox Kids before relocating to the also-late Kids’ WB.

Steven Spielberg will return to executive-produce, along with Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Co-Presidents of Amblin Television.

But wait… there’s so much more. Hulu also announced that every episode of the original Animaniacs — plus its spinoff Pinky and the Brain, as well as its spinoff Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain — and Tiny Toon Adventures will be available to stream beginning today.

Your thoughts on the Animaniacs revival? And which classic ‘toon will you stream first? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.