True Detective Season 3 Adds Stephen Dorff

True Detective is rounding out its Season 3 squad, adding Stephen Dorff to its ever-growing ensemble.

The latest installment in HBO’s anthology series “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods” (per the network’s official description). Dorff is set to play Roland West, an Arkansas state investigator whose life and career is heavily influenced over three decades by the aforementioned crime.

Dorff joins a cast that already includes Moonlight‘s Academy Award-winning Mahershala Ali (as state police detective Wayne Hays) and Carmen Ejogo (as schoolteacher Amelia Reardon). He currently recurs on Fox’s Star in the role of Brody Dean. His previous credits include the films Wheeler, Blade and Public Enemies.

Creator Nic Pizzolatto returns to write and direct in Season 3, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date. Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier will helm episodes as well.