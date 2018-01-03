Chris Carter on Gillian Anderson Exit Buzz: There Is No X-Files Without Scully

The X-Files without Gillian Anderson? You better believe it… will never happen.

Franchise overlord Chris Carter is speaking out for the first time about news that Anderson intends to make the series’ current 11th season Scully’s swan song. Simply put, he has no interest in continuing the show without her — case closed.

“For me, The X-Files is Mulder and Scully,” Carter insisted in an interview with Collider. “I think if it were without Scully, I wouldn’t do it. That’s not my X-Files.”

Anderson first floated the idea that this latest, 10-episode run (which launched Wednesday on Fox) would be her farewell back in October at New York Comic-Con. And earlier this month she maintained that stance, telling TV Guide, “I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me.” She admitted to being “a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement because my understanding was that this was a single season.”