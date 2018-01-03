The Fosters Cancelled — But There’s a (Very Promising) Twist

The fate of the Fosters family has been revealed: Freeform has cancelled the long-running drama after five seasons — but the clan’s journey is far from over!

The show will wrap up Season 5B with a two-hour finale, which also marks its 100th episode, before a three-episode summer event that will introduce a spinoff series centered around Maia Mitchell’s Callie and Cierra Ramirez’s Mariana, our sister site Deadline reports.

The untitled offshoot, which has been given a 13-episode order, is set several years in the future as Callie and Mariana begin their lives as young adults in Los Angeles. Callie will continue to be involved in social work, while Mariana will be immersed in the tech world. In addition, another member of the mothership series’ young ensemble may join the pair in LA, according to Deadline.

The Fosters Season 5B premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c on Freeform.

Fosters fans, has the spinoff news softened the cancellation blow for you? Who do you think should move to LA with Callie and Mariana?