Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder Crossover Eyed at ABC — See Photos

Before Olivia Pope says goodbye later this year, she may be saying hello to another major TGIT player.

Scandal‘s Kerry Washington on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself dressed in full gladiator attire — a photo which appears to have been snapped in the courthouse from the set of How to Get Away With Murder.

Though ABC won’t officially comment on the potential crossover, Washington further fueled speculation with this caption: “Hey Ms @violadavis – check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

HTGAWM star Viola Davis responded in kind, posting a photo of herself in Scandal‘s Oval Office:

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

–

This would mark the first major Shondaland crossover, excluding any characters passing between Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff Private Practice (as well as Grey’s‘ upcoming firefighter-based offshoot).

New episodes of Grey’s, Scandal and HTGAWM return Thursday, Jan. 18.

Looking forward to this potential crossover? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.