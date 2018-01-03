Ratings: LA to Vegas Gives Fox 11-Month High, Ellen's Games Dominate Night

The skies were quite friendly for LA to Vegas on Tuesday night, as the freshman comedy debuted to 3.75 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating — marking the best numbers for any Tuesday Fox sitcom this TV season, and the best demo number in nearly a year (since The Mick on Jan. 31).

Bookending the noob, Lethal Weapon (4.6 mil/1.1) ticked up while The Mick (2.3 mil/0.8) held steady in its later time slot. All told, Fox enjoyed its highest-rated Tuesday since premiere week and its most-watched in a year-and-a-half.

Tuesday’s other series launch, Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC, dominated the night with both its hours — the first of which did 8.7 mil/2.2, followed by 8.9 mil/2.4 (versus The Voice‘s recent Tuesday average of 10 mil/2.0). Leading out of that, Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.5) rose 11 and 36 percent from its fall finale, hitting a season high in the demo.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (13.9 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9 mil/1.0) ticked up, while Bull (11 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth in the demo.

ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) and Fresh Off the Boat (4.2 mil/1.2) each rose two tenths to hit best-since-premiere demo numbers. Leading out of a Modern Family rerun (3.2 mil/0.9), black-ish (4 mil/1.1) ticked down, while Kevin (Probably) (2.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

