Kate Beckinsale to Star in Amazon's Globe-Trotting Thriller The Widow

Kate Beckinsale should check to make sure her passport is up-to-date for 2018.

The actress has signed on to star in The Widow, a globe-spanning drama series for Amazon, TVLine has learned. She’ll play Georgia Wells, who — as the title indicates — has lost her husband and is now living in seclusion. But when Georgia spots her supposedly dead husband alive and well on the news, she sets out to find out what really happened to him — a quest that takes her from the UK to the depths of the African Congo.

Harry and Jack Williams, who co-created the acclaimed Starz drama The Missing, will write and executive-produce the eight-episode thriller, a co-production with British broadcaster ITV that will begin filming this month in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam.

This is the first TV series lead role for Beckinsale, who’s known for films like Pearl Harbor, The Aviator and the Underworld franchise. She’s familiar with Amazon, too, having recently starred in Love & Friendship and The Only Living Boy in New York, both of which were released by Amazon Studios.

“We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed films,” Amazon vice president of worldwide TV content acquisition Brad Beale said in a statement. “Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world’s most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world.”