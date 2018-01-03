The Flash Photos: Mark Valley Sees Barry as a Soft Target in Murder Trial

DC TV alum Mark Valley can be seen playing Anton Slater, the prosecutor who in comic book lore famously put Barry Allen on trial for murder, in the first photos from The Flash‘s winter run. The Flash Season 4 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In “The Trial of The Flash” (airing Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8/7), as Barry’s trial for the murder (or “murder”) of Clifford DeVoe begins, Iris and Joe must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry out of prison.

In the attached Season 4 photo gallery, you see Valley aka TV’s erstwhile Human Target waving around presumably damning evidence, and also hearing testimony from DeVoe’s widow (or “widow”). Joe’s girlfriend Cecile, meanwhile, appears to be… defending Barry? (Isn’t she a DA herself? I confuuuuused.)

Plus, check out the below promo for the episode, in which Cecile urges Barry to reveal his secret to the world, while [spoiler] contemplates breaking the law:

