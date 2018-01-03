The Circus Renewed for Season 3, to Cover Build-Up to Midterm Elections

The Circus is coming back to town, now that Showtime has renewed its political documentary series for a third season, it was announced on Wednesday.

The new season, premiering Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c, has Alex Wagner (of CBS News and The Atlantic) joining NBC/MSNBC’s John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon as a permanent host. As previously reported, NBC News’ Mark Halperin is out as host, having been fired by Showtime in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Chronicling the year ahead, The Circus will continue to explore the stories behind the headlines and pull back the curtain on the behind-the-scenes drama in Washington and across the country, especially as the nation prepares for November’s unarguably consequential midterm elections.

“The Circus has established itself as a primary source of insightful, comprehensive analysis during major political events,” Showtime Networks president David Nevins said in a statement. “In these pivotal and turbulent times, we’re so thrilled to have Alex Wagner joining John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon to provide access and context to the personalities and events behind the week’s news.”