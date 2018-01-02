Today: Hoda Kotb Officially Promoted to Co-Anchor, Joining Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb is starting the new year with a new job: She has officially been promoted to Today co-anchor, alongside Savannah Guthrie, NBC announced Tuesday.

Kotb had been filling in at the anchor desk since Nov. 29, after Matt Lauer was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. She will now permanently lead the 7 to 9 a.m. hours of Today with Guthrie, Al Roker and Carson Daly. She will also continue co-hosting the show’s 10 a.m. hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Guthrie began Tuesday’s installment of Today by announcing Kotb’s promotion: “We are kicking off the new year right, because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled… You are a partner and a friend and a sister, and I am so happy to be doing this.”

“I’m pinching myself,” Kotb replied. “There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you.”

After starting her broadcast journalism career in local news, where she anchored and reported for stations in New Orleans and Fort Myers, Fla., Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 as a Dateline correspondent. She has been co-hosting Today‘s fourth hour since 2008.

