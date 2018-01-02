Rose McGowan Gets E! Docuseries in Wake of Denouncing Harvey Weinstein

E! will tell the story of Citizen Rose in an upcoming docuseries revolving around outspoken actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan.

Premiering Tuesday, January 30 at 8/7c (with a two-hour launch), followed by four episodes airing in Spring 2018, the project will follow McGowan as she readies for release her memoir/manifesto, titled Brave, as well as delve into the Charmed alum’s art, her #RoseArmy, her “special punk brand of activism” and the music she makes to heal.

The docuseries announcement comes two months after McGowan famously rebuffed hush money from Harvey Weinstein, on the eve of dozens of women — herself included — coming forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct by the Hollywood titan.

RELATEDSVU Planning Harvey Weinstein Scandal Episode in Season 19

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” McGowan said in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival…. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a Brave life.”

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said E! development EVP Amy Introcaso-Davis. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”