Ratings: Bachelor Hits Premiere Lows Opposite New Year's Day Bowl Games

Going up against the final stretch of a double-OT Rose Bowl and then the Sugar Bowl, ABC’s The Bachelor opened Season 22 on Monday night with 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, dropping 17 and 29 percent from a year ago to easily mark all-time premiere lows, yet leading the night’s broadcast-TV programs in the demo.

ESPN’s coverage of the Rose Bowl (averaging a 14.8 overnight rating and peaking at 17.3 around 9 pm) was up 29 percent from last year’s Peach Bowl and nearly matched the College Football Playoff Semifinals high set in 2015. With a 12.5 overnight rating, the Sugar Bowl was up 19 percent vs. last year’s Fiesta.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Lucifer (3.1 mil/0.7) and The Gifted (2.5 mil/0.7) respectively slipped two tenths and one tenth, both hitting series lows.

NBC | Leading out of The Wall (4.3 mil/0.8), a double pump of Better Late Than Never averaged 4.2 mil and a 0.7, down from both its recent Season 2 preview (5.5 mil/1.) as well as its Season 1 average (7.3 mil/1.6, leading out of America’s Got Talent).

THE CW | Leading out of a Supergirl rerun (900K/0.2), Valor resumed its season with 790K and a 0.2, on par with its last fresh outing.

