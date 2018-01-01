The End of the F***ing World: Dark Teen Comedy Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The new year has only just begun, but The End of the F***ing World is nigh.

Netflix on Monday announced that the acclaimed UK series — based on the graphic novel by Charles S. Forsman — will launch in the U.S. this Friday, Jan. 5, with all eight episodes made available at once (per usual).

The dark comedy follows James (Black Mirror‘s Alex Lawther), a self-proclaimed psychopath who catches the eye of foul-mouthed rebel Alyssa (Penny Dreadful‘s Jessica Barden). Little does she know that he intends to kill her when the two embark on life-changing road trip.

The End of the F***ing World, adapted by relative newcomer Charlie Covell (Humans), first premiered on the UK’s Channel 4 in October. It has not yet been picked up for a second season (or “series,” as they refer to it across the pond).

Press PLAY on the explicit trailer above to get a taste of Netflix’s latest acquisition, then tell us if you’ll be adjusting your weekend plans to binge.