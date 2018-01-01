Ratings: Ryan Seacrest's Rockin' Eve Hits All-Time Highs, Fox's Steve Harvey a Big Improvement Over Pitbull

ABC’s Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night drew 15.7 million total viewers and a 5.0 demo rating during the 10 o’clock hour, surging 35 and 30 percent from last year to mark the program’s best numbers in that time slot since debuting (with a Seacrestified title) in 2000.

From 8 to 10 pm, DCPNYREWRS averaged 10.5 million and a 3.1, up some 60 percent from last year and besting Fox head-to-head by 81 and 72 percent.

Ratings for the final, ball-dropping segment of the countdown programs will trickle in later this week.

Fox this year handed the reins to Steve Harvey, who from 8 to 10 pm averaged 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating. That doubled the demo delivery of Pitbull’s most recent NYE hosting (December 2015) while improving the audience by 123 percent. (Last year, Fox took a knee with drama series repeats, which did 1.4 mil and a 0.3).