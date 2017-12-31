Mariah Carey Returns to New Year's Rockin' Eve: Did She Redeem Herself?

Mariah Carey may have started 2017 by dropping the ball, but she finished it by dropping the mic.

Roughly 364 days after her infamous lip sync snafu — in which she literally stumbled through back-to-back performances of “Emotion” and “We Belong Together” before awkwardly sauntering off stage — Carey returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest to take a well-deserved shot at redemption. And as the esteemed sportscaster Katy Perry might say, “Swish swish, bish.”

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration,” Carey said in a statement when her comeback performance was first announced — and she proved herself to be a woman of her word.

The big moment arrived towards the end of the telecast, with Carey taking the stage to perform some of her greatest hits, including “Vision of Love.” Then, after stopping to ask for some tea (which she never received), she was joined by a gospel choir on “Hero.”

Needless to say, everybody is breathing a sigh of relief after that performance. (And I literally mean “everybody,” which is who Carey blamed for her 2016 debacle.)

Do you agree that tonight’s return made up for last year’s legendary flop? Grade her comeback below, then drop a comment with your full review.