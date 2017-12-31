Gillian Anderson Confirms X-Files Exit: 'This Is It for Me'

Gillian Anderson has had her fill of the truth.

The X-Files icon is confirming that the series’ forthcoming 11th season will indeed mark her swan song as Dana Scully. “I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me,” Anderson maintains in a new interview with TV Guide magazine.

The Emmy winner raised eyebrows back in October at New York Comic Con when she first floated the idea that this 10-episode run (which kicks off Jan. 3 at 8/7c) would be her farewell. “I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement,” she tells the mag, “because my understanding was that this was a single season.”

While it’s true that Fox has not committed to additional seasons beyond the 11th, series creator Chris Carter insists to TV Guide that he did not craft the last episode as a series finale. “There are a lot more X-Files stories to tell,” he said. “Whether we get to tell them is a question mark.”