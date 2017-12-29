Midseason Ratings Report: What Are The CW's Best & Worst Shows?

Now that they’ve wrapped their run of fresh episodes for the fall, let’s see how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far for the 2017-18 TV season, this time turning our attention to The CW.

Listed below is the average Live+Same Day demo RATING for each CW series. Beside that is the percent CHANGE versus each program’s previous full-season average (or its time slot predecessor’s performance, if noted to the right). The NOTES section also reminds of any time slot changes to keep in mind when eyeballing up/down movements. Each program’s RANK refers to perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring compared to other shows on CW, since come springtime heads must roll to make room for shiny-and-newish pilots.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: The CW is the only broadcast network to hold steady in the demo year over year, and that’s due in part to Riverdale‘s sophomore surge (coming out of a summer of presumably significant Netflix bingeing) and a rock-steady, 13-year-old Supernatural. (The two dramas respectively ranked No. 6 and 5 last season.) Among the superhero slate, it should be noted that The Flash equals or beats 16 dramas from NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox, while bringing Legends back on Tuesdays very much solved last fall’s aprés-Flash problem. On the down side, Supergirl‘s Season 3 slippage is concerning, while Valor likely taught the network a lesson in venturing too far outside of its wheelhouse.

Which ranking or percent change most surprises you?

