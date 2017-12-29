Black Mirror Season 4 Review: All Six Episodes, Graded and Ranked

It’s that time of year again: time to get the pants scared off of you by terrifying tales of technology run amok. Yes, friends, Black Mirror is back.

Season 4 of Netflix’s sci-fi anthology has arrived, with six new standalone episodes set in their own slightly altered reality where futuristic tech goes terribly wrong. This season’s crop includes a sci-fi adventure that boasts a star-studded cast; a gritty, black-and-white story of survival; and a chilling portrait of helicopter parenting taken to the extreme. Overall, Season 4 is a truly mixed bag, evenly split between gems and duds. But the great thing about Black Mirror is you can watch the episodes in any order… which means we can tell you which ones you’ll definitely want to watch first.

In the photo gallery to the right, we review each Season 4 installment, assigning them a letter grade and ranking them from worst to best. (Note: The capsule reviews do spoil some of those trademark Black Mirror twists, so don’t read the captions if you don’t want to know.) Click through to see what we loved, and didn’t love, about Season 4 — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments below to share your own thoughts and rankings.