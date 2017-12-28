Syfy's Krypton Sets Premiere Date

More than three years after it first entered development, Syfy’s Krypton has a premiere date: Wednesday, March 21 (time slot TBA).

The news was shared on Thursday via a Twitter thingy:

Penned by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) and set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton follows Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.

With Krypton’s leadership in disarray and the House of El ostracized, Seg finds himself in a difficult position. He must redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves while being challenged by familiar DC characters such as Brainiac (Da Vinci’s Demons‘ Blake Ritson) and time-traveler Adam Strange (Melrose Place‘s Shaun Sipos).

The series’ cast includes Georgina Campbell (Broadchurch) as Lyta Zod, a military cadet and Seg-El’s romantic interest; Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones) as Seg-El’s own grandpa, a genius fascinated by space exploration; Rasmus Hardiker (Black Mirror) as Seg-El’s best friend; Elliot Cowen (Da Vinci’s Demons) as chief magistrate Daron Vex; and Wallis Day (The Royals) as Daron’s daughter Nyssa. Additionally, Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan) will guest-star as Charys, the matriarch of House El.

