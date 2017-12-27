Once Upon a Time: Regina's Heart Will Be 'Stirred,' Opened to New Romance

A famous archer — Cupid — will be aiming his bow at Once Upon a Time‘s Regina when Season 7 resumes in March.

“There is absolutely going to be some romance in Regina’s life in the second half of the season,” Once co-creator Eddy Kitsis tells TVLine.

Of course, the erstwhile Evil Queen (played by Lana Parrilla) has been quite occupied during the first stretch of the “requel” (reboot/sequel) season, awakening from her latest cursed persona and then grappling with the Catch-22 she now faces, were a hero to undo her and the Coven of Eight’s handiwork. As such, dating has not been atop her to-do list.

“Regina/Roni has a lot going on in Hyperion Heights,” notes series co-creator Adam Horowitz. “As Gothel’s plan intensifies and the spectre of the coven looms, the stakes are raised. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for romance.”

“Regina may have suffered a lot over the years, but she is nothing if not resilient,” Horowitz adds. “And when her heart is stirred, she decides to explore what that means and to see what possibilities lie out there for her.”

Which is not to discount in any way her past romances, including with the dearly departed Robin Hood.

“Robin and [her first love] Daniel will always be a part of Regina,” Horowitz makes clear, “but she knows she owes it to herself to see if she can love again.”

Neither showrunner, however, was willing to name names when it comes to the other party whom Cupid’s arrow will strike. Kitsis would only allow, “It’s an interesting relationship that we are excited for people to see.” So get your guesses in now, in the Comments section below.

Once Upon a Time returns on Friday, March 2, with the 11th episode of Season 7, titled “Secret Garden.”

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.