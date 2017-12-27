Franka Potente Joins Claws Season 2

No stranger to playing tough-as-nails badasses, Franka Potente has landed a juicy role on TNT’s Claws.

Sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that the Run Lola Run actress will recur in the crime dramedy's upcoming second season as Zlata Ostrovsky, the newly reformed, former black sheep daughter of a powerful Russian mob family who does business in Florida.

Potente’s recent TV credits include stints on FX’s Taboo and The Bridge, as well as Syfy’s Dark Matter and BBC America’s Copper.

Claws, which wrapped its breakout debut season in August, stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran and Jenn Lyon as five manicurists at a Florida nail salon who enter the traditionally male world of organized crime when they begin laundering money for a local pain clinic.

The series’ 10-episode second season will launch in 2018.