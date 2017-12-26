The Americans: Paige Is All Grown Up, Spying With Mom — 2018 FIRST LOOK

It’s not just a haircut.

When The Americans returns for its sixth and final season in 2018, Paige will be sporting a different ‘do to go with her confident new spy attitude, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive first look.

The acclaimed FX drama’s swan song picks up three years after the events of last May’s finale, with the eldest Jennings child having “changed a lot” in that time, star Holly Taylor tells TVLine. Paige is now “in college, making a few friends, and is more sure of herself. She’s still curious and intelligent, but now she has more confidence.”

That newfound self-assurance is reflected in her appearance, which features “a haircut and boyfriend-style wardrobe,” the actress describes. “She wears light makeup, too. I think all of that shows how comfortable she is with herself, not feeling the need to impress anyone.”

Paige has also embraced the family spy business, which means working side-by-side with her mom Elizabeth. “Both of them really enjoy getting to spend such quality time together, but at the same time, it is work,” Taylor says. “Elizabeth is strict with Paige because she wants to protect her. And Paige is still young and wants her space, too. So although it can get complicated, at the heart of it, they’re just like any amicable mother-daughter duo.” Who also occasionally wear disguises.

The Americans‘ final season is slated to premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date next year on FX.

Check out the photo above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Paige’s evolution over the show’s run.