The 100 Season 5: Clarke and Bellamy Reunite in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Now that the countdown to Christmas is over, it’s time to look forward to the next holy holiday: The 100‘s fifth season premiere.

Granted, we don’t know when that’s happening, nor do we have a trailer with which to whet our collective whistle. Fortunately, we do have Jason Rothenberg. The CW drama’s showrunner has been stealth-tweeting screenshots from the Season 5 trailer (release date TBD), giving us an early look at how our favorite survivors have changed during the major time jump. (Speaking of time jumps, I feel like we could all use one right about now.)

In addition to the familiar characters in these sneak-peek photos, The 100‘s fifth season will also introduce a slew of fresh faces, including: Mike Dopud (Power) as a serial killer named Vinson, Lola Flanery (Shadowhunters) as Clarke’s “daughter” Madi, Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) as a cocky space explorer named Zeke, Ivana Milicevic (Banshee) as military strategist Charmaine, and Spanish actor William Miller as the show’s new Big Bad.

Enjoy our gallery of sneak peeks — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on all of it: Bellamy’s beard, Monty’s hair, Octavia’s general badass-ness. Whatever.