The Good Fight: Gary Cole Returning in Season 2 — 2018 FIRST LOOK

When The Good Fight returns in early 2018 on CBS All Access, nine months will have passed since Diane rendezvoused with estranged hubby Kurt at his cabin in the woods. And while we can confirm that Gary Cole will be back for an unspecified number of episodes in Season 2 (and we even have the photo to prove it!), exec producers Robert and Michelle King reveal that the on-again/off-again couple still have their work cut out for them.

“When Season 2 picks up, Diane and Kurt are still separated, but have warm feelings for each other,” the co-showrunners tell TVLine via email. “Kurt has been in Los Angeles for big trial, which has meant a lot of time apart that’s allowed them to postpone the question of what’s next.”

Professional upheaval — in the form of new partner Liz Reddick-Lawrence (played by Audra McDonald) — will keep Diane plenty distracted in the meantime. (Let’s just say that the two powerhouse attorneys will not see eye-to-eye.)

The Good Fight‘s 13-episode second season will launch Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.