Fuller House Finale: EP Talks [Spoiler]'s Return, Stephanie's Surrogate and What He'd Like to See in Season 4

Fuller House‘s title seems more appropriate than ever after its third season finale.

Not only did the unexpectedly game-changing episode reunite Danny with Vicky Larson — you know, the woman he should have married all those years ago — but we also learned Kimmy has been successfully impregnated with Stephanie and Jimmy’s child. Oh, and did I forget to mention that everyone in the family is moving back to San Francisco?

This was obviously a lot to process, especially with the show’s future still uncertain, so TVLine turned to series creator Jeff Franklin for some much-needed intel:

TVLINE | First of all, I love that you brought back Vicky. Why did you think this was the right time for her to reenter Danny’s life?

The storyline just took us to Danny getting divorced and being single again, and we felt it would be a good time to bring her back and reintroduce her. Not that there’s necessarily going to be a rekindling of their romance, but it was just a good time in our storytelling to see them together again. We spent a lot of time building Vicky’s character and building that relationship, and that one got ripped apart as well. I don’t think any of those decisions were big crowdpleasers back in the day. All of those little decisions contributed to the show’s early demise. For me, it’s just nice to bring her back and say we love you. That was what it was about for me.

TVLINE | OK, so Danny and Vicky’s original split wasn’t your fault. I always wondered why they didn’t end up together.

I left the show after Season 5 and really weird stuff started to happen after I was gone. It wasn’t fun for me to watch the show after that, so that’s one of the nice things about having this show come back is being able to make a few things right. The show never even got a series finale, so I always looked at the first episode of Fuller House as the last episode of Full House that we never got to do.

TVLINE | Now that all of the “adults” are moving back to San Francisco, would we see more of them in a fourth season? And what inspired that?

It got to be really repetitive for me every time the dads or Becky would show up. We’ve had to bring them in with suitcases and reasons for them being there and it got to be the same thing over and over. I’m looking forward to them just being in town and whenever the storyline works, they can just be part of the gang again without making a big deal out of it. It’s going to feel much more normal to have them back in town. It depends on how many episodes their schedule allows and how much Netflix orders. But hopefully we’ll see more of them, not less.

TVLINE | Lastly, was there ever another option in your minds for Stephanie’s surrogate, or was it always Kimmy?

It’s too rich a storyline to have Kimmy pregnant with Stephanie’s baby. Its too much fun not to go there. We tried to put a few misleads in there, but I don’t think we surprised anyone. It should be a lot of fun for us; hopefully there will be a next season.

Your thoughts on Fuller House's finale? The third season in general?

