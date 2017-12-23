Ratings: I Love Lucy Leads Quiet Friday, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rises

CBS’ annual colorized I Love Lucy special led a quiet Friday leading into the holiday weekend, drawing 6.5 million total viewers while scoring a 0.8 rating (tying NBC’s Dateline for the demo win).

Leading out of that, the colorized Dick Van Dyke Show special did 5.8 mil and a 0.6.

Of the night’s truly fresh fare, ABC’s Agents of SHIELD (2.5 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week’s lows (as a Shark Tank rerun, with 3.7 mil/0.7, improved upon Once Upon a Time‘s most recent numbers). Over on NBC, Blindspot (3.5 mil/0.6) delivered its biggest audience since the season opener while ticking down in the demo.

SHIELD resumes its season on Jan. 5, Blindspot is back on Jan. 12.

