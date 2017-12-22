Ratings: Young Sheldon Slips on Quiet Thursday, S.W.A.T. Ties Season High

Leading out of a Big Bang Theory rerun this Thursday, CBS’ Young Sheldon entered the holiday break with 11.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, down 3 and 15 percent to mark series lows.

Mom (9 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.8 mil/1.1) were steady (with the former hitting a two-year audience high), while S.W.A.T. (6.3 mil/1.1) ticked up to match its demo high.

Thursday’s only other fresh broadcast-TV fare, a pair of Great News episodes that were asked to open NBC’s night, did 2.7 mil/0.5 and then 1.8 mil/0.4, both down from the sophomore comedy’s most recent apres-Will & Grace outing (2.7 mil/0.7).

