Mariah Carey to Perform Live on ABC's New Year's Eve After Last Year's Snafu

No, this is not a repeat: Pop diva Mariah Carey has signed on for an encore performance on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve next week — and she’s resolved to do better this time.

Carey, naturally, announced her return herself via Twitter on Friday:

If you remember, Carey’s performance last year was a disaster, with a faulty backing track leading Carey to stop singing, wander around the stage and complain about the technical difficulties before finally walking off. Video of Carey’s performance immediately went viral, with many accusing her of relying on lip-syncing, while the singer blamed producers for the snafu.

But apparently, those fences were mended sometime in 2017: Production company Dick Clark Productions reached out to Carey, according to our sister site Variety, to invite her back for a repeat performance this year, and Carey “agreed without hesitation,” hoping for a “redemptive” performance. This time, she’ll reportedly have a full band and back-up dancers, in the style of her Las Vegas residency.

If you want to check out how Carey does before it inevitably goes viral: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC, with Carey taking the stage at approximately 11:45 pm ET.