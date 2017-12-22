Fuller House EP Breaks Down Those Wedding Twists in Season 3B Premiere: Is D.J.'s Love Triangle Finally Over?

Friendly warning: This article spoils the Season 3B premiere of Netflix’s Fuller House. Don’t read this before you watch, or you’ll be in big trouble… mister.

I’m sorry, did you really think Steve and C.J.’s wedding would go off without a hitch? (Spoiler alert: When you hire Kimmy Gibler to plan your big day, you get exactly what you pay for.)

Frankly, Fuller House‘s entire Season 3B premiere — which dropped Friday, along with eight other episodes — was basically one big hitch after another, beginning with D.J. reluctantly accepting Matt’s proposal while Steve watched creepily from the bushes.

This was followed by a few more hitches — Kimmy and Fernando had to fill in for a pair of missing Kabuki dancers, the bride’s dress was eaten by a talking toilet, and D.J. had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a koi to retrieve a swallowed wedding ring — but none quite as show-stopping as Steve’s inability to finish the ceremony. (Honestly, I would have punched him in the stomach, too.)

Matt, who for some reason seemed surprised that all of this was going down, then asked D.J. if she was also changing her mind about their engagement. “I love you,” she told him, “but it just doesn’t feel right.” And just like that, #TeamMatt was officially out of the game.

The premiere ended with D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy getting She-Wolf tattoos to commemorate their wacky adventures in Japan — though a more accurate tattoo might have read, “We ruined someone’s life today!” (Like, I know that C.J. was unrealistically oblivious to D.J. and Steve’s lingering feelings for one another, but my heart still goes out to that poor girl.)

Below, series creator Jeff Franklin answers a few of our burning questions about the premiere, as well as Matt’s future on the show:

TVLINE | First of all, kudos for pulling off an on-location shoot in Japan. Was it as hectic as I’m imagining?

It was beyond hectic, I have to say. We only had enough money for five days of shooting, so we really challenged our cast and crew — which was primarily Japanese — to pull this off. Plus, it was the middle of summer, so it was very humid. We were all sweating all the time. And because my life was going too well, I decided to break my foot, so I was on crutches the whole time. It was such a pain in the butt to start crutching around and try to be helpful, so I was very proud of what we were able to pull off. And the Japanese people were really fantastic. I love that country.

TVLINE | Was the wedding always going to go down the way it did, or was there talk of letting Steve go through with it?

I was always disappointed in what happened on Full House when I left the show [after Season 5]. I thought Steve and D.J. were a really great couple and the audience was very invested in them. The fact that the producers chose to break them up, and the storylines that followed, were not big crowd-pleasers. That always bothered me. So I looked at this show as an opportunity to let Steve and D.J. get back together someday and have a chance and see what happens. It was always my intention to give that relationship another chance, but I wanted to throw lots of obstacles in their way. It wasn’t just something we were going to jump into from the beginning. That’s where the triangle came from.

TVLINE | And I know some of your writers were on ‘Team Matt.’ This must have been hard for them.

Well, we kind of did too good a job with the love triangle, because we fell in love with Matt and with [the actor] John Brotherton. It got to be a really difficult decision about whether we were going to finally break up D.J. and Matt and let Steve have a chance. It became a tough decision because we all got invested in Matt Harmon. But hopefully the audience will forgive us for that and enjoy finally letting Steve and D.J. be a couple again after all these years.

TVLINE | I know Matt appears sporadically throughout this season, but if you get picked up for a fourth season, is there really a future for him on the show?

I would love to see him come back in some way. Because we haven’t been picked up yet, we haven’t had any discussions about creative direction or spoken with any of the actors. But he’s become part of our family and I would love to see him stick around somehow.

