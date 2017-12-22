20/20's Elizabeth Vargas Leaving ABC News After 21-Year Run

Elizabeth Vargas is exiting ABC after a 21-year run, our sister site Variety reports.

The reporter joined Good Morning America as a news reader in 1996, but for the past 14 years has co-anchored its 20/20 newsmagazine. During her time with the network, she has also anchored or co-anchored World News Tonight, World News Tonight Sunday and Primetime Monday, and served as a correspondent for Primetime Thursday.

ABC News president James Goldston announced Vargas’ departure, which will come at the end of May 2018, in a Friday memo to his staff, touting her as “an integral part of ABC News for two decades” and “one of the best broadcasters in our business.”

After recounting many of the big stories Vargas has worked over the years, Goldston said, “We were most proud of her courage and grace in telling her own story about her struggle with anxiety and alcoholism. Her best-selling memoir has helped so many people by raising awareness about the importance of finding treatment for millions who are still struggling. She continues to be an inspiration for us all.”

In her own memo to colleagues, Vargas — who reportedly is leaving “to pursue new ventures” — said it has been “a profound privilege to be the anchor of 20/20 for 14 years, and a true honor to work with each and every one of you.”