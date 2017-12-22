Sportscaster Dick Enberg Dead at 82

Legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg, whose career spanned nearly 60 years, died of an apparent heart attack on Thursday at the age of 82, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Enberg worked for NBC, CBS, ABC and ESPN over the course of his varied career, having covered 28 Wimbledon tournaments, 10 Super Bowls, nine Rose Bowls and eight NCAA basketball title games as the play-by-play announcer for the UCLA Bruins. He most recently served as the TV voice for the San Diego Padres for seven seasons before retiring in 2016. He had two distinct catchphrases, including his “Oh, my!” exclamation for exciting plays, and “Touch ’em all!,” which he said after every home run.

Enberg was the recipient of 13 Sports Emmy awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additional honors included the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Rozelle Award and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Gowdy Award.

He leaves behind a wife, Barbara, and a daughter, Nicole.