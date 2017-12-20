TVLine Items: The Path Season 3 Trailer, Dark Renewed and More

The Path Season 3 is off to an explosive start.

A new trailer for the Hulu drama, which returns on Wednesday, Jan. 17, features Aaron Paul’s Eddie Lane miraculously walking through a burning building that has just exploded into flames.

Check out an official description for the new season below, then hit PLAY on the preview above:

A miracle by Eddie Lane went viral, and Meyerism has grown exponentially across the world. As the new Guardian of the Light, Eddie is forced to face the question of whether he can grow the movement without becoming a cult leader. Cal is haunted by dark demons from the past and must come face to face with them in order to defeat them. Sarah questions her faith and, in looking outside the movement for answers, discovers one of Meyerism’s deepest secrets, and the one person who could put an end to it all.

* Netflix has renewed the German mystery thriller Dark for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Former figure skater Tonya Harding will sit down with ABC News’ Amy Robach for a two-hour interview on the latest installment of the docuseries Truth and Lies, airing Jan. 11 on ABC, EW.com reports.

* The Cash Cab companion series Cash Lift will debut on the Discovery Go digital platform and Facebook Watch, per Deadline. The program is set inside a hotel elevator instead of a taxi.