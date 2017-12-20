The Office Revival: Who Should Be the New Boss? 10 Stars We'd Love to Hire

Dunder Mifflin is reopening its doors… but there’s a big “Help Wanted” sign posted outside.

In case you missed the company newsletter, NBC is working on a revival of its hit comedy The Office, but without original star Steve Carell returning to play bumbling boss Michael Scott. That leaves a huge vacancy in the Scranton branch’s corner office — as the original Office learned the hard way, there’s no replacing Michael Scott — but it’s also a great opportunity to reinvigorate the franchise with new blood.

So we here at TVLine worked overtime to form a hiring committee — separate from the party-planning committee — to come up with a list of 10 ideal candidates to play Dunder Mifflin’s new head honcho. To be fair, we limited ourselves to actors who aren’t currently starring in a TV series (sorry, Rob Lowe! Maybe next time, Keegan-Michael Key!) and who aren’t too mega-famous to actually take the job. Let’s dive in and see what we’re working with here, shall we? (That’s what she said.)

Join us in the break room and check out the gallery embedded above — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments below to weigh in with your own dream casting for The Office‘s new boss.